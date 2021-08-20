San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.71. The stock had a trading volume of 389,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,129,392. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.92. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.30 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

