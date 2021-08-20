San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Derbend Asset Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $293.23. 397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,692. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $216.85 and a 12 month high of $295.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.77.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

