San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Increases Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

CG stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.95. 21,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,579. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.77. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $51.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $90,820,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,152,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $543,529,613. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

