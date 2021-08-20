San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Trims Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 575,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $107.19. 6,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,149. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.32. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $108.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.