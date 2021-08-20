Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Given New $203.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $203.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.27% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.14.
Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $192.84 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $112.73 and a twelve month high of $197.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 17.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 98,655.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,210,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,628,000 after acquiring an additional 117,112 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sanderson Farms
Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.
