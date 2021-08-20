Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Given New $203.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $203.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.14.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $192.84 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $112.73 and a twelve month high of $197.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 17.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 98,655.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,210,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,628,000 after acquiring an additional 117,112 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.