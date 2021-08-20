Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.09 ($37.75).

FRA:EVK opened at €28.43 ($33.45) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €28.77.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

