Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Short Interest Update

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 467,100 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 558,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 311,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 849.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 126,853 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,096,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after buying an additional 665,024 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,546. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $152.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

