Sauer Energy (OTCMKTS:SENY) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Sauer Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENY) fell 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. 831,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,322,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.21.

Sauer Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SENY)

Sauer Energy, Inc develops and markets vertical axis wind turbines (VAWT) systems. The company focuses on providing its VAWT systems primarily under the WindCutter name. Its VAWT systems are would be used in residential and commercial buildings, oil rigs and off-shore platforms, ships, Islands and other remote facilities, and communications towers and bridges, as well as various industrial applications.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Sauer Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sauer Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.