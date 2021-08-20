Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is McAdam LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

McAdam LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,413 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 10.6% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $93,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.68. 270,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,039. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.