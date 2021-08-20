Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,246 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 32,280 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 117,672 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Shares of SCHF opened at $39.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

