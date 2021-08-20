Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scientific Industries designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of laboratory equipment, including the world-renowned Vortex-Genie(r) Mixer, and produces and sells customized catalyst research instruments. The company, best known for its flagship product, the Vortex-Genie, is a world leader in the design and manufacturing of vortex mixers, shakers, and stirrers. The Company’s products are used primarily for research purposes by universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, clinics, medical device manufacturers, petrochemical companies and other related industries. It sells its products through Web site, catalogs, and laboratory equipment distributors. Scientific Industries is headquartered in Bohemia, New York. “

Get Scientific Industries alerts:

Shares of SCND stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.01. Scientific Industries has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.24). Scientific Industries had a negative net margin of 28.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scientific Industries will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Scientific Industries Company Profile

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment. It operates through the following segments: Benchtop Laboratory Equipment, Catalyst Research Instruments, and Bioprocessing Systems. The Benchtop Laboratory Equipment segment manufactures and markets standard equipment for research in university and pharmacy laboratories sold through equipment distributors and online.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Industries (SCND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.