Scotiabank Reiterates C$14.75 Price Target for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)

Scotiabank set a C$14.75 price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NWH.UN opened at C$12.90 on Tuesday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.90 and a 12 month high of C$13.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

