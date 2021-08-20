ScPrime (SCP) Price Up 5.2% This Week

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $14,968.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002590 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00056994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.70 or 0.00145511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015183 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 43,916,772 coins and its circulating supply is 37,233,161 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.