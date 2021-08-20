SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $308.55 and last traded at $310.77. Approximately 133,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,716,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.12.

SE has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.17.

The stock has a market cap of $159.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,231,584,000 after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,694,635,000 after purchasing an additional 209,239 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 30.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,177,550,000 after purchasing an additional 998,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 520.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,772 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $715,535,000 after purchasing an additional 60,533 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

