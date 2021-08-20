Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Vaughn B. Himes Sells 658 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $101,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vaughn B. Himes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $195,450.00.

Seagen stock opened at $158.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Seagen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,810,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,496,377,000 after purchasing an additional 160,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,745,448,000 after purchasing an additional 49,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Seagen by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,216,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,845,000 after purchasing an additional 302,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seagen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 16.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after purchasing an additional 219,334 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

