SEEN Market Cap Reaches $2.46 Million (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One SEEN coin can now be purchased for $3.49 or 0.00007188 BTC on major exchanges. SEEN has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $1,961.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SEEN has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00058869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $419.70 or 0.00865401 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00109892 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

