SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives $69.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.52. 290,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,431. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.63. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SEI Investments by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,029,000 after purchasing an additional 197,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SEI Investments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 26,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

