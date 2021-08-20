Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
ST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.
Shares of NYSE ST opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.
In other news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $47,560.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,100 shares of company stock worth $2,291,670 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,239,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 3,655.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,825 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,343,000 after purchasing an additional 771,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,912,000 after purchasing an additional 758,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.
Sensata Technologies Company Profile
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.
