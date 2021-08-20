Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $47,560.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,100 shares of company stock worth $2,291,670 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,239,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 3,655.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,825 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,343,000 after purchasing an additional 771,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,912,000 after purchasing an additional 758,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

