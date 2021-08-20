ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

SFBS opened at $70.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.27.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

