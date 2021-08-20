Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Makes New $100.80 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 234,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,796,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 57.9% of Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renasant Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $441.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,802,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,655. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $449.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

