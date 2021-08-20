Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 782,200 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 997,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ SHEN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,490. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.13. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $335,392.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $31,136,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $15,600,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 86,941 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,812,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,306,000 after purchasing an additional 74,701 shares during the period. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

