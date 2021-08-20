Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 782,200 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 997,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ SHEN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,490. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.13. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.40.
Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $335,392.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $31,136,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $15,600,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 86,941 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,812,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,306,000 after purchasing an additional 74,701 shares during the period. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
