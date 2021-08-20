SHIELD Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, SHIELD has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $136,808.81 and $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,041.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.70 or 0.06837958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $655.63 or 0.01393724 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.59 or 0.00373270 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.41 or 0.00141169 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.00564569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.15 or 0.00338308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.20 or 0.00312913 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.