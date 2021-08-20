Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Short Interest Update

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,400 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 228,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.05. 255,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,952. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 95.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

