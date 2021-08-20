Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Short Interest Update

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,400 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 228,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.05. 255,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,952. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.
About Shinhan Financial Group
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
