Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.31.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $29.54 on Thursday. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.47.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,268,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,018,000 after purchasing an additional 207,479 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 103,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,450,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000,000 after buying an additional 2,368,771 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares during the last quarter. 52.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

