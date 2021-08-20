Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Up 7.1%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.34 and last traded at $31.20. 28,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,873,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $870,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $482,000. 52.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

