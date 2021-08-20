Shopify’s (SHOP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Shopify (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2,233.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s previous close.

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,260.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,172.17.

SHOP stock traded up C$15.74 on Friday, hitting C$1,896.84. 7,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,483. Shopify has a twelve month low of C$1,109.41 and a twelve month high of C$2,075.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 15.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1,858.00. The firm has a market cap of C$236.70 billion and a PE ratio of 77.26.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,643.53, for a total value of C$424,032.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$384,587.17.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

