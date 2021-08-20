Short Interest in Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Declines By 14.9%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 864,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 1,015,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,320.0 days.

Shares of ACRFF stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.40. Accor has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

