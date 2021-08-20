Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Increases By 18.7%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,864.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,928.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 2,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $88,376.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,630 shares of company stock worth $372,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Air T by 1,771.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air T in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air T in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Air T by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRT opened at $32.06 on Friday. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

