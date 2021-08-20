Short Interest in BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) Rises By 27.6%

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BICX opened at $3.75 on Friday. BioCorRx has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $24.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.15.

Get BioCorRx alerts:

BioCorRx Company Profile

BioCorRx, Inc engages in the provision of alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment. It offers treatment philosophy that combines medical intervention and a proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatments.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BioCorRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCorRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.