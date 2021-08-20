Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Decreases By 21.1%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE MQY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.78. The company had a trading volume of 52,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,784. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.72. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 136,713 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 149,717 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,084,000. 18.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

