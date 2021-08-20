Short Interest in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Decreases By 28.3%

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the July 15th total of 152,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,334,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $134,600 in the last ninety days. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Blonder Tongue Laboratories alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDR. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 629.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 75,853 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock remained flat at $$1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 134,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,406. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.