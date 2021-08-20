Short Interest in Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Decreases By 19.7%

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,400 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 316,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.5 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPRMF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Blue Prism Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Blue Prism Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS BPRMF opened at $11.17 on Friday. Blue Prism Group has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $26.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

