Short Interest in CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Rises By 17.1%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,100 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 177,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 260.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CCDBF opened at $57.56 on Friday. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $59.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.00.

CCDBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

