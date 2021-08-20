Short Interest in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Increases By 18.8%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CF stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.45. The company had a trading volume of 169,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,508. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter valued at $37,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 4,588.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.