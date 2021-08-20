Short Interest in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Drops By 17.3%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 6,880,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

COMM stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.16. 77,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,063. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.84. CommScope has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of CommScope by 394.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,106,000 after buying an additional 5,167,373 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,365,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,916,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of CommScope by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after buying an additional 1,644,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,459,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

