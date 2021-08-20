Short Interest in Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Increases By 18.8%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 120,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,431.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Computershare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Computershare stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. Computershare has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.25.

Computershare Limited provides issuer service, mortgage service, employee equity plans, communication, business, stakeholder relationship management, and technology services in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company's issuer services comprise the provision of registry maintenance corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, and tenant bond protection service; employee share plans and voucher services include administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services; and business services comprise the provision of bankruptcy, class action, and corporate trust administration services.

