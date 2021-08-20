Short Interest in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Decreases By 24.6%

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,363,000 after buying an additional 392,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,968,000 after buying an additional 352,723 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STZ opened at $213.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.63. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

