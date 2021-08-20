Short Interest in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Rises By 29.0%

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the July 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Currently, 20.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

CRSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $25.61 on Friday. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 63,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,223,655.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,994,274 shares in the company, valued at $104,799,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $159,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,415,911 shares of company stock valued at $286,069,415. 71.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 29.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,173,000 after buying an additional 604,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 285,214 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,259,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,698,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,822,000 after acquiring an additional 241,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $4,994,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

