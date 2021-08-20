Short Interest in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Decreases By 32.1%

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 24,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CULP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.00. 9,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,423. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $172.52 million, a PE ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. Culp has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. Culp had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Culp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $41,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Culp by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Culp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 558,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after buying an additional 27,365 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Culp by 29.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Culp by 6,924.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 40,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Culp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 117,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

