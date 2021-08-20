Short Interest in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Rises By 17.3%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 980,900 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 836,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 383,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

DESP stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.54. Despegar.com has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Equities analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DESP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 22.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Despegar.com by 1,557.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the second quarter worth about $190,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DESP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

