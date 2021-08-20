Short Interest in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Drops By 19.2%

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 163,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in EnPro Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in EnPro Industries by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in EnPro Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NPO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.20. The company had a trading volume of 222,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,211. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $53.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.89 and a beta of 1.62.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.