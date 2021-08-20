Short Interest in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Decreases By 24.2%

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 909,700 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 324,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

FLMN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $376.27 million, a PE ratio of 75.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.76%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,594 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $158,037,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

