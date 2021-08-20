Short Interest in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Grows By 22.7%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,800 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 194,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 129,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE GLP traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.79. 192,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.76 million, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.45. Global Partners has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Global Partners had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 0.30%. Research analysts predict that Global Partners will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $665,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 71,318 shares of company stock worth $1,910,761. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLP. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

