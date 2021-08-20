Short Interest in i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Grows By 23.7%

i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the July 15th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on i-80 Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on i-80 Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on i-80 Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of i-80 Gold stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. i-80 Gold has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

