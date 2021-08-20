Short Interest in IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) Declines By 17.1%

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 141,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. 80,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,511. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $161.48 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.03. IEC Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $17.98.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter. IEC Electronics had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 2.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in IEC Electronics by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IEC Electronics by 5,955.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in IEC Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in IEC Electronics by 36.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 289,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in IEC Electronics by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 34.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEC Electronics Company Profile

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

