Short Interest in IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Expands By 20.4%

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,800 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 165,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

IWGFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IWG has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of IWG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. 2,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,298. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33. IWG has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

