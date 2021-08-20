Short Interest in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Decreases By 16.6%

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,080,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 19,290,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.77. 5,960,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,402,937. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

