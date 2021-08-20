Short Interest in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Grows By 22.2%

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXE. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,511,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,230 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 36.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 47,039 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 107,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,262. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

