Short Interest in Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Decreases By 27.4%

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,638,600 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the July 15th total of 2,256,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,570,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLST. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Netlist from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of Netlist stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.26, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.72. Netlist has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Netlist had a return on equity of 1,784.10% and a net margin of 19.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netlist will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

