Short Interest in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Decreases By 25.1%

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the July 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NAC opened at $15.99 on Friday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $16.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

