Short Interest in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Decreases By 25.1%

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the July 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NAC opened at $15.99 on Friday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $16.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.
About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
